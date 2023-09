Farmers Branch, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found.

The Farmers Branch Police Department believed the little girl was abducted Monday morning at 5 a.m. from the 2600 block of Springvale.

The child had a birthmark on the left side of her stomach and left leg.

At this time there is no word on who took the child or if there will be criminal charges.