AUSTIN (KXAN) — Suburbs across Texas are continuing to expand, some explosively, often at the expense of some of the state’s largest cities.

The U.S. Census Bureau just released its annual population estimates for cities across the country. Between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, Texas’ population increased by 310,288, more than any other state in the nation.

Georgetown and Leander were revealed as the fastest-growing cities in the country with populations greater than 50,000, both increasing their populations by more than 10% between 2020 and 2021.

Several smaller cities grew at a much faster rate, though.

Josephine, northeast of Dallas, claimed the prize as fastest-growing city in the state, more than doubling its population in one year. The city’s population increased from 2,258 in 2020 to 4,565 in 2021, a 102.2% increase.

Neighboring Caddo Mills grew at the third-fastest pace statewide, with a 2021 population of 2,321, up 53.7% from the prior year.

Meanwhile, Liberty Hill, northwest of Austin, took second place. The city’s population increased by 79.3%, to 6,801 as of July 1, 2021.

Fulshear, west of Houston, and Venus, southwest of Dallas, rounded out the top five, both with population increases of more than 35%. Fulshear was the fastest-growing city in Texas during the 2010s, seeing explosive growth of more than 1,300% between censuses.

Locally, three additional cities appear in the top 20 fastest-growing in the state: Manor (28.5%), Dripping Springs (19.4%) and Jarrell (17.0%). On the opposite end, three local cities appear in the top 20 fastest-declining cities: Volente (-3.9%), The Hills (-3.6%) and West Lake Hills (-3.1%).

Use our interactive map below to see population changes across the state. You can look up your city using the search feature in the top left of the map.

When looking at the actual number of residents, San Antonio is the fastest-growing city, adding more than 13,600 residents between 2020 and 2021. On the opposite end, Dallas and Houston saw the biggest declines in population of any city in the state, both losing more than 10,000 residents.

Austin was one of the slowest-growing cities in the state, only increasing its population by 1,056 between July 2020 and July 2021, an increase of just 0.1%.

Editor’s Note: The U.S. Census Bureau reports new population estimates as of July 1 each year. The new data shows populations for each city as of July 1, 2021. For consistency, KXAN has used July 1 population estimates for 2010 and 2020 in the map above, rather than census numbers, which show population totals as of April 1.