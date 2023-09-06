SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Veterans, active-duty military personnel and immediate family members who lost a service member while serving can now qualify for Parkland Passports. These passports will allow free entry to all Texas State Parks, thanks to a bill that was passed in the last legislative session.

According to a release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Parkand Passports will be offered, free of cost, to those who qualify for one of the three passports – Active Duty, Veterans and Gold Star. Here are the benefits of each passport and what documents are needed in order to qualify:

Active Duty Passport:

Who can qualify: Those serving in the U.S. Army, Nacy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force, including Reserve and National Guard Members.

What are the benefits: Free entry to Texas State Parks

What is needed to apply: Valid photo ID Proof of active-duty service issued by the U.S. Department of Defense.



Active Duty passports must be renewed annually.

Veterans Passport:

Who can qualify: Free entry to Texas State Parks for those who were honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces.

What are the benefits: Free entry to Texas State Parks

What is needed to apply: Valid photo ID Military veteran designation U.S. Department of Defense, military discharge papers or veteran’s health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs



Gold Star Passport:

Who can qualify: Surviving spouse, part, child, sibling, stepsiblings or stepparents of someone who died while serving in the U.S. Air Force. Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins are not eligible.

What are the benefits: Free entry to Texas State Parks

What is needed to apply: Valid photo ID Service member’s proof of causality Proof of relationship to the deceased



Parkland Passports can be obtained at any Texas State Park. For more information about these passports visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.