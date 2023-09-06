SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Veterans, active-duty military personnel and immediate family members who lost a service member while serving can now qualify for Parkland Passports. These passports will allow free entry to all Texas State Parks, thanks to a bill that was passed in the last legislative session.

According to a release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Parkand Passports will be offered, free of cost, to those who qualify for one of the three passports – Active Duty, Veterans and Gold Star. Here are the benefits of each passport and what documents are needed in order to qualify:

Active Duty Passport:

  • Who can qualify:
    • Those serving in the U.S. Army, Nacy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force, including Reserve and National Guard Members.
  • What are the benefits:
    • Free entry to Texas State Parks
  • What is needed to apply:
    • Valid photo ID
    • Proof of active-duty service issued by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Active Duty passports must be renewed annually.

Veterans Passport:

  • Who can qualify:
    • Free entry to Texas State Parks for those who were honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces.
  • What are the benefits:
    • Free entry to Texas State Parks
  • What is needed to apply:
    • Valid photo ID
    • Military veteran designation U.S. Department of Defense, military discharge papers or veteran’s health identification card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Gold Star Passport:

  • Who can qualify:
    • Surviving spouse, part, child, sibling, stepsiblings or stepparents of someone who died while serving in the U.S. Air Force. Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins are not eligible.
  • What are the benefits:
    • Free entry to Texas State Parks
  • What is needed to apply:
    • Valid photo ID
    • Service member’s proof of causality
    • Proof of relationship to the deceased

Parkland Passports can be obtained at any Texas State Park. For more information about these passports visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.