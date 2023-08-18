PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — A person of interest has been identified in the case of a murdered 11-year-old girl in Pasadena.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez (Pasadena Police Department)

Police said that Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, 18, is a person of interest and was residing at the same apartment complex where 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez was found but has since left.

Investigators are trying to put together what happened to Gonzalez, who was sexually assaulted and then murdered at her apartment at 1000 block of Main Street in Pasadena last Saturday. Her father found her body inside a plastic trash bag that was placed inside a laundry basket and concealed under a bed.

Police also said that they are working with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, who are currently assisting with the multiple pieces of evidence.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Any tips in the case can be made by calling 713-222-TIPS.