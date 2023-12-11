SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Texas Christmas tree industry had a direct economic impact of $397 million, employing 3,896 people with a payroll of more than $97 million.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said that more than four million real Christmas trees are sold annually in Texas, supporting farms and agriculture businesses throughout the state. An economic study was conducted and the results showed how much value the real Christmas tree industry adds to the state.

In the study, the industry generated economic impacts of more than $714 million in 2022, supporting nearly 6,000 jobs. Of the $714 million in total impacts, the Texas Christmas tree industry had a direct economic impact of $397 million, employing 3,896 people with a payroll of more than $97 million.

“It’s a tradition in many households to have a real Christmas tree,” said Dr. Aaron Stottlemyer, Texas A&M Forest Service Forest Analytics Department Head in the press release. “The process of going as a family to pick out a tree is a fun activity that supports rural economies across the state.”

According to the study, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated the Texas Christmas tree industry ranked second in the U.S. South behind Florida in 2022. Nationally, Texas ranks fourth behind California, Florida, and Oregon.

The first recorded Christmas tree planting in Texas was in 1935 in Jasper, Texas. The most commonly grown Christmas trees in Texas include the Virginia pine, Afghan pine, eastern red cedar short-leaf pine, Arizona cypress and Leyland cypress.

“In the U.S., the sale of real Christmas trees has decreased since 2018 and since 2020, the sale of artificial trees has been higher than real trees,” said Texas A&M. “But choosing a real Christmas tree should always be considered. Not only is cutting down Christmas trees good for our economy, but it is also essential for our ecosystem and forest sustainability.”

Real Christmas trees can repurposed and recycled after the holiday season for landscaping or turned into mulch to prevent soil erosions and provide material for wildlife habitats.

“Christmas tree farms are essentially young forests,” said Stottlemyer. “They are able to provide us the same benefits as traditional forests by sequestering carbon, providing a natural habitat for wildlife, cleaning our water and providing recreational opportunities.”

The study concluded by saying that real Christmas trees have numerous environmental benefits over artificial alternatives and “while the Texas Christmas tree industry has received relatively little attention in the past, results of this study clearly demonstrate that it is an important contributor to the state’s economy.”