MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A library in the ArkLaTex says they love growing things almost as much as they love books, and they’re opening a new seed library in their community to prove it.

Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company, Ferry-Morse Seed Company, and Park Seed Company will be on hand on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Marshall Public Library in Marshall, Texas to help kick off a community-use seed library.

The intention of the seed library is much the same as the library itself: to help the community grow. Just as books plant knowledge within minds that can spread throughout a region, one seed can grow a mighty plant that can produce countless more seeds, too.

“ To keep the seed library growing, save seeds at the end of each growing season and donate them to the library,” write librarians on the MPL website.

The three heirloom seed companies that will be represented at the seed library’s ribbon-cutting are literally known as experts in their fields.

If you’ve never spent hours perusing the Baker Creek Heirloom Seed catalog, you really can’t imagine the incredible variety of heirlooms they have available. From Cherokee Trail of Tear beans to Schronce’s Black Peanuts, it’s an absolute delight to plan out your garden when this catalog arrives in the mail every year.

Ferry-Morse Seed Company has been in operation since 1856, and all of its seeds are non-GMO. They sell only fresh flower, herb, and veggie seeds, and the company has everything you need for indoor or outdoor seeding.

With more than 1,100 varieties of seeds and a huge selection of fruits, bulbs, live plants, and gardening supplies, Park Seed Company prides itself on an excellent non-GMO selection. They’ve been in business since 1868, but they’ve kept up with the times and even have their own app!

Those with green thumbs, and those who want to have green thumbs, should strongly consider showing up at the MPL, 300 S Alamo Blvd., at 10:30 a.m. for the new seed library’s ribbon cutting and to hear a presentation by Green Thumbs Up Garden Club’s guest speaker. There will also be door prizes and even more at this ground-breaking event!

GTHUGC brings together gardeners from Marshall who love flowers, landscaping, vegetable gardening, and gardening topics. Join them on Facebook today if you’re interested in connecting with others who have similar interests.