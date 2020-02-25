Teen vaping conversation comes to Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — School leaders in Texas are addressing the rise in e-cigarette and vaping product use by teens by aiming to create awareness among young people.

The Texas Parent Teacher Association organized the panel discussion at the state Capitol in collaboration with the American Heart Association on Tuesday.

Dubbed “Straight Talk: A Matter of Life and Breath,” the conversation included health professionals, a former lawmaker, school leaders, parents and students who have been affected.

“I was in national honors society, I was active in sports, I was an overall good kid, so no one would suspect me to be vaping, but I was,” Anna Carey, 17, of Fort Worth, said. “Don’t count your kid out.”

Kellen Kruk, now a sophomore at Texas State University, was a leading youth advocate in the effort to raise the age to buy tobacco in Texas, Senate Bill 21.

“High schoolers are graduating with not only a high school diploma, but also a degree in addiction to nicotine,” Kruk said.

“The biggest reason I am in tobacco prevention is to see my friends and family not die from this terrible epidemic,” Kruk said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 68 people have died in 28 states, including four in Texas, that have been tied to health-related issues stemming from e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injuries (EVALI). More than 2,800 people have been hospitalized nationwide. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 250 people with lung injuries tied to vaping in the state.

Richardson ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeannie Stone, said in the first 120 days of school, the district has seen nearly 170 incidents of vaping. Last week, the district caught second graders vaping in a bathroom, Stone said, marking the fourth time Richardson ISD had caught elementary students vaping on campus.

“They’d gotten easy access to it and they were attracted to it because it tasted like apple and told their principal it tasted really good,” she said.

Stone said administrators learned of the incident when an older student walked into the bathroom and found the younger kids sharing it around.

“They had had it in class, it looked like a USB drive,” she said.

The parents on the panel pushed for schools to add curriculum on the hazards of using e-cigarettes, and the different forms the devices can come in. Some are made to look like flash drives, even highlighter markers.

“I want to get a district-wide curriculum in place,” Tricia Vasquez, a mother of three and a member of the Monterey High School PTA in Lubbock ISD, said.

Vasquez found a vape pen in her daughter’s backpack.

“The vape she had was purchased at school, from a friend,” Vasquez said. “Parents just don’t know that it’s going on. They don’t know that it’s so easy to hide. They’re not familiar with what the devices look like.”

She advocates for peer-to-peer education.

“This is a big deal, yes it is harmful,” she said.

“When I go back, I want to get on the agenda for the Lubbock ISD,” she explained. “So that we can get our students and our parents educated on a regular basis all the time, every year, ongoing.”

Watch the entire event below from the Texas PTA:

The list of scheduled panelists provided by the Texas PTA included: