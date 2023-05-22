DALLAS (KDAF) — The one thing we can’t live without, but the one thing we hate to have in our presence is bees!

Lawn care website Lawnlove listed the best and worst states for beekeeping. There was no doubt that Texas made it to the top five.

Texas ranked #4 out of 50 states as the best state for beekeeping.

Lawnlove said, “We determined the factors (metrics) that are most relevant to rank the Best States for Beekeeping. We then assigned a weight to each factor based on its importance and grouped those factors into four categories: Output, Earning Potential, Distribution, and Support. The categories, factors, and their weights are listed in the table below”.

According to the study, Texas also ranked #3 for the highest honey production value, and #5 in most honey-producing colonies.

Check out the entire study on the Lawnlove website.