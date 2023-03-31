WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — One of Waco’s biggest events of the springtime is back in 2023!

The Texas Food Truck Showdown returns downtown to Heritage Square on Saturday, April 1, so bring your appetites and get ready to eat! The schedule of events is posted below, courtesy of the event’s official website:

Celebrity Judging | 8 – 10 a.m. Food trucks will begin selling their signature dishes to the public at 10 a.m.

| 8 – 10 a.m. Competition & Public Voting | 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Only Tasty Tickets are accepted during this time. Tickets will not be available for purchase after 3 p.m.

| 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Pop Up Market | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Featuring local artists with unique pieces and products.

| 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Beer and Wine Garden | 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Tasty Tickets will not be accepted at the Beer and Wine Garden. Cash or card only.

| 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Live Music | 12 – 8 p.m.

| 12 – 8 p.m. KidsZone | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. To include children’s activities throughout the day.

| 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Awards | 4:30 p.m. Stick around to see who becomes the Grand Champion!

| 4:30 p.m. Full Menu Sales | 5 – 8 p.m. Trucks will offer their full menu for cash/card purchases. No Tasty Tickets will be accepted after 4 p.m.

| 5 – 8 p.m.

The Texas Food Truck Showdown was introduced by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce in 2015. It was promised as an experience which would become one of Waco’s signature events.

The first Showdown included 35 food trucks traveling to Waco from all over the state to compete, and saw an attendance of over 15,000 people. The annual event has since grown to include over 40 food trucks and over 25,000 people.

The presenting sponsorship for The Texas Food Truck Showdown is provided by Texas Farm Bureau. For more information, you can visit TheTexasFoodTruckShowdown.com.