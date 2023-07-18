WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — As temperatures begin to climb, working conditions for those who man outdoor jobs are growing more and more dangerous due to the excessive heat.

Forcing construction workers, delivery drivers, and even farmers to take precautionary measures to ensure their safety and health.

TxDOT Public Information Officer Jake Smith shares what the state agency is doing to protect its workers outside.

“TxDOT is taking serious action to not only educate them constantly about the warning signs of heat illness or working in this heat but also recommending what we call hydration huddles. Hhich is hydration breaks very frequently, at least consuming eight ounces of water to stay hydrated,” says Smith.

Construction workers spend a full work day outside and try to beat the heat by working early morning shifts.

When they are working during peak heat hours, TxDOT encourages crews to check in on one another to prevent heat illness and taking frequent hydration breaks.

They also provide materials like shade tents, long sleeved shirts that help block the sun, cooling towels, and neck shields.

All of those supplies help the workers keep course in completing major road projects like the Mall to Mall on Highway 6.

“The contractor is making good progress right now. They’re currently working on reconstructing those main lane bridges and we can explore, on track, or on schedule, to be substantially complete with the project by end of the year, early next year,” shares Smith.

The project is intended to improve the frontage road and its bridges, U-turn bridges, reconstruction of main lanes, and increase safety and mobility in the area.

To all of the crews and construction workers working in these conditions, please stay safe and hydrated.