SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — While the roads in town may be nice for travel, the ones heading out may present dangerous conditions according to TxDOT. Here is the TxDOT forecast for those venturing along the I-20 and I-10 corridors for the holidays.

I-20 Corridor

Wednesday, Nov. 22 Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ranger, Fort Worth, Dallas, Canton, Longview

Thursday, Nov. 23 Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ranger, Arlington/Dallas, Lindale/Tyler, Longview Moderate traffic – Expect congestion from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m Eastland, Fort Worth, Lindale/Tyler

Friday, Nov. 24 Light traffic – Possible congestion from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Predicted high-traffic cities: Odessa/Midland, Abilene, Fort Worth

Saturday, Nov. 25 Light traffic – Possible congestion from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Midland, Cisco/Eastland, Dallas/ Terrell, Tyler/Longview

Sunday, Nov 26 Heavy traffic – Expect congestion from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Odessa/Midland, Eastland/Ranger, Dallas/Fort Worth, Tyler, Longview, LA border



I-10 Corridor