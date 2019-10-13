Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author’s Day

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local authors celebrated National Indie Author’s Day at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

This is the second year this event is happening, and it started as a way to meet and greet Texoma authors and purchase books but became a space to share ideas, writing tips, and information on ways to become a published author.

Carole Gilbert is an 8-time published author who says it is great to speak with other local authors like herself.

“Anytime you see local authors, you know, we have something to share. We all are writing because, for some reason, we were lead to write. We all have a story and we all can write something. So, it’s a wonderful way to release your emotions and we just love to share that with you.”

While there are different writing groups across Texoma, the event is a way to get all of those authors together for the benefit of the community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo"

Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years"

WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case"

Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death"

Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building"

Man gets probation in death of young mother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man gets probation in death of young mother"

Family remembers Wilder one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder one year after death"

Lawton stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton stabbing"

WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFPD traffic stop leads to narcotic arrest"

Wilder McDaniel memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilder McDaniel memorial"

Sen. Paul Bettencourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Paul Bettencourt"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News