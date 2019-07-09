Texoma Community Credit Union host blood drive

Blood banks are always looking for donations year round but especially in the summer.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- Blood banks are always looking for donations year-round, but especially in the summer. That’s why the Texoma Credit Union hosted its “Summer Vibes and Saving Lives” blood drive Tuesday. It is one of the blood drives the credit union hosts each year.

“Credit Unions are all about people helping people and so it really is just apart of our mission as a credit union,” TCCU Marketing Director Lauren McKechnie said.

You can donate all this week at the blood bank and those who do, have a chance to get a shirt and a choice between a Science Museum, Frontier City or Safari Joe ticket.