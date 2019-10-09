Texoma Community Credit Union hosts Youth Recycled Art Contest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Community Credit Union (TCCU) and TexomaWithKids.com are hosting and sponsoring the second annual Youth Recycled Art Contest, in partnership with the Arts Alive!.

Home & Garden Festival at the MPEC on February 22 and 23, 2020! All K-12th-grade students in the greater Texoma area are invited to create their very own work of art made out of recyclable or reused items. Students can make paintings, collages, sculptures, and more of any size and shape.

The competition will be separated by two different age groups; K-5th and 6-12th grade. Artwork will be exhibited throughout the Home & Garden Festival and will be judged on the effective use of recycled/reused items, creativity, and overall presentation.

There will be three prize winners for each of the two age groups, with prizes totaling $1,600.

Each first-place winner will receive a $250 savings account at TCCU and their school will also receive a $250 donation from TCCU to be used for their arts program.

Second place winners will receive a $100 savings account and $100 donation, and third place winners will receive a $50 savings account and $50 donation.

If the winner is homeschooled, the donation would be given to the parent or guardian of the artist in the form of a gift card to Mardel Christian Bookstore, to be used for school supplies.

To enter, please drop off your art and entry form at the Southwest Parkway or Sheppard Access Road branches of TCCU between January 15 and February 20. Or artwork may be dropped off on Friday, February 21 at the auditorium in the back hallway of the MPEC between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

All artwork received after 5:30 p.m. will be ineligible for the contest and prizes, but can still be displayed during the Home & Garden Show recycled art exhibit.

For full details on judging, deadlines, and participation, and to download the entry form, click here.