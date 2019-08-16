Texoma Community Credit Union teams up with The Loft to host back to school mom bash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first day back to school can be very emotional, for many moms, whether it’s dropping kindergartners off for the first time, stressing over getting everyone ready for the big day, or just trying to get everyone out the door on time, it can be a lot.

To make things easier, The Texoma Community Credit Union teamed up with a The Loft Marketplace this Thursday to throw a back to school party for those hard-working moms.

Derek Lowe stopped by The Loft Marketplace to find out what they did!

“It does get easier, but big milestones like entering middle school, entering high school, that’s still tough.” mother of four Angie Ohmestede said.

Angie Ohmstede has two middle schoolers, a pre-k student, and a toddler.

She said she doesn’t have much time to shop for herself but knew this year’s back to school bash for moms was one she couldn’t miss.

“I think the fact they add a special discount on top of this for this special event kind of draws in moms and it gives them some retail therapy. I think that’s how we make the best of the stressful moments,” Ohmstede said.

Stressful for some but a relief for others.

“It’s kind of funny because you hear a wide variety of moms getting emotional and the kids being perfectly fine and then the kid is having a rough time and the mom is like see-ya,” Marketing Director Texoma Community Credit Union Lauren McKechnie

Lauren McKechnie works at TCCU but is also a blogger for Texoma with kids.com, the sponsor of today’s party.

“It really just shares information about budget-friendly and family-friendly events in the community, things going on, ” McKechnie said.

The retail therapy session or celebration, depending on how you look at it, filled with deals on top of freebies like a MOM-osa bar and free massages.

There’s not much here for dad’s but that doesn’t mean they can’t win anything.

“We will do a Facebook and Instagram giveaway starting on Friday if you were unable to attend today so if you’re a mom or a dad you’re welcome to enter that,” McKechnie said.

And for moms with soon to be students, start looking forward to next year.

“I think this is just a great place to come. I think its good for the moms who are dropping off for the first time. It kind of gets your mind off of things and makes the day go by a little bit faster. Butted as fas as what’s changed its always exciting to see what’s for breakfast, what they’re going to serve, who you’re going to run into. It’s a big small town so you’re going to see someone that you know so that’s always fun,” Ohmstede said.