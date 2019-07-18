Texoma family receives donation after tornado destroys home

CHARLIE (KFDX/KJTL)—There’s a major development for one of the families around Charlie affected by the April 30 tornado.

The Coker family’s home was destroyed but through the rubble, some person stepped up and helped them out.

Someone donated a house for them and Wendy Coker said they’re hoping to be in it before school starts, and this person wants to remain anonymous.

“Once the concrete work gets done and they move the house in we’ll be able to get this hooked back up and ready for us to at least get partially moved back in,” Coker said.

Two-and-a-half months after a tornado ripped through her home leaving much of it without a roof, Wendy Coker and her family moved into other family member’s house. Wendy Coker said they will soon have their own roof over their heads, but they did not get to this point alone.

“We wouldn’t have been able to get through this without all of the community and family that we have and friends,” Coker said.

From fundraisers to monetary donations, but nothing beats the call the Cokers received from someone wanting to give them a house.

“It’s kinda funny what the Lord can do, he can take something like this that can be really devastating and turn into such a blessing that you just can’t wrap your mind around it sometimes,” Coker said.

The family that weathered the storm together is working hands-on with community members by their sides to put the pieces of their lives back together which ultimately has strengthened their bond.

“My boys have been right here with me the whole time, It gives me a chance to train them a little better too,” Wendy Coker’s husband John Coker said. “The Lord gives and he takes away and if he takes something away he will give it back tenfold.”

The Cokers agree the tornado was ultimately a blessing in disguise and they can’t wait to be done and move into their new, bigger home, thanks to someone’s unbelievable kindness.

Wendy Coker said while they have received a generous amount of support they still need some assistance getting a roof for the new home and other necessities.

To help raise funds, contact Wendy Coker at 940-781-9618.