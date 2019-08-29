Texoma Gives encourages early community donations as event approaches

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — The Texoma community is known for helping one another out, and on Sept. 12, Texoma Gives officials are holding an event to get help to local nonprofits. With early giving already starting two local non profits are encouraging the public to help.

“Texoma Gives is a day where our community can get together and give to nonprofits and make our nonprofits stronger cause stronger nonprofits makes for a stronger community,” CASA Executive Director James Bodling said.

“To put together a big fundraiser with a lot of media, it’s almost impossible and them to set up and run Texoma Gives has been such a blessing to us and the other local nonprofits,” Katy’s Dog Rescue Catherine Brooks said.

Bodling said this can provide extra help for the volunteers at CASA to allow them to run their own fundraisers to help local children in need.

“CASA is a volunteer program that runs through volunteers who serve our foster children in our community they are advocates for these children they go to court for them and advocate for what’s in their best interest,” Bodling said.

Brooks operator of Katy’s Dog Rescue said an event like this can give her the funds she needs to treat injured dogs,

“He has to have two ACL surgeries and those cost a lot of money we are setting a goal of three thousand to get his surgeries we prepare in our budget for the normal stuff but something like this is just hard to have the funds available,” Brooks said.

By being part of Texoma Gives can, in turn, help the nonprofits continue to help the local community.