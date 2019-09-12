Texoma Gives happening across the area Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX.KJTL) — All across Texoma on Thursday area non-profits are raising funds online for 16 hours to support their organizations.

The purpose of an area-wide day is to bring the region together on one day to raise money and awareness for Texoma nonprofits.

This initiative, organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, provides an online location to find and support nonprofit organizations of their choice.

Over 200 area non-profit organizations are participating in Texoma Gives. You can watch the leaderboard throughout the day to see how much Texoma has given. Click this link to view the leaderboard.

You can make a donation to your favorite non-profit here.