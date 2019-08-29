Texoma lake levels on decline despite recent rains

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Even though the Texoma area has had some downpours this week, Wichita Falls lakes are still on a slow decline.

Lake Arrowhead actually rose to 92.2% full. It has lost about half a percent of its water in a week, but less than 10% over the summer months.

However, Lake Kickapoo fell another 2/10ths since Tuesday and is just under 91% capacity. It was 100% in mid-july, and the water level is around 18″ below the spillway.

Around Texoma, other lakes remain in pretty good shape as summer draws to a close.

Amon G. Carter outside of Bowie has come back up to 100% full Wednesday after falling to about 96% a week ago. Other than the recent decline, its been at 100% since last fall.

Lake Graham is about 93% and Possum Kingdom is at 98%.