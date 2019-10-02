Texoma schools preparing for HB 496 to go into effect

1  of  2
TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — After this past legislative session, Texoma schools are preparing for House Bill 496 to go into effect.

On Tuesday teachers at I.C. Evans Elementary in Burkburnett learned how to use “Stop the Bleed” kits so they can be prepared for any worst-case scenario.

“I like to be prepared to do things,” Pearson said. “I like to be able to help in an emergency and have kind of a clear head. So, I feel like I’ve kind of looking forward to, not really the bleed part, but just learning what I can do to help.”

Teachers, like Pearson, are now required to take this class after the last Texas legislature passed House Bill 496 requiring all campuses to have these kits. United Regional Trauma Educator Laura Pressler said are important to have.

“Sometimes it takes EMS some time to get there and it’s that first person on the scene,” Pressler said. “That first person that’s there with an injured person that can do the most amount of good. So, it is so important for everybody to have this because you never know when the unexpected is going to happen and you’re there to help somebody.”

Wichita Falls ISD was able to get ahead of this and actually had teachers take the training last fall and kits are already across campuses.

“It’s one of those training’s that you want people to have but you hope they really never have to use,” WFISD P.E. and Health Curriculum Specialist Julie Henderson said. “Our schools, we want our students to feel safe, we want to be able to be ready and equipped, and powered to act quickly in any emergency situation.”

Although Pearson said she is glad to have these kits, she said she never thought this would become a requirement.

“It’s never really been a thing that’s crossed my mind but now seeing things in the news that are happening, it kind of makes you stop and think what would I do in that situation,” Pearson said. So, I feel like it’s kind of comforting to know what can we do to help.”

Now with this class, these teachers feel much better prepared to help while quickly acting in a time of need.

The bill will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

