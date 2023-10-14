WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday night around 7:30 p.m. an Orb-like ball was spotted in the Texoma sky.

The question remaining, not over just Texas but also over the vast majority of the United States, is what was that?



On October 13, 2023, Rocketship Falcon Heavy launched off of its pad around 3:00 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center in Florida but was not seen in Texas until night fall.



According to CNBC, this was a launch to Cary a NASA mission bound for a distant asteroid. The mission is 2.2 billion dollars and will take six years.

The mission is SpaceX’s eighth launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket.