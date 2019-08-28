Texoma wildfires reaching full containment

Copper Breaks Fire:

The Copper Breaks Fire started August 16, approximately 6 miles south of Quanah, Texas along HWY 6 in Hardeman County. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tuesday, an infrared flight showed areas of heat along the eastern and western edges of the fire perimeter.

A dozer was used to break up heavy piles of vegetation holding heat along the eastern edge and firefighters mopped up the area to extinguish the heat.

Wednesday, crews will continue to patrol and mop up any areas that may pose a threat to a containment line.

There have been no reports of injuries or primary residence loss on this fire.

Copper Breaks Fire Statistics: Acres: 7,206 Containment: 99% Total Personnel: 118 Helicopters: 2 Engines: 5 Dozers: 1

Vivian Fire:

The Vivian Fire started August 20, approximately 8 miles west of Crowell on HWY 70 in Foard County. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tuesday, an infrared flight showed areas of heat in the interior of the fire with some areas close to the fire perimeter where indirect line was established.

Areas of smoke and heat are decreasing as crews continue to mop up.

Wednesday, ground crews will continue mopping up the fire edge where there is unburned vegetation between the fire edge and the containment line.

Vivian Fire Statistics: Acres: 12,021 Containment: 87% Total Personnel: 136 Helicopters: Copper Breaks aircraft are available for this fire Engines: 23 Dozers: 11

The temporary flight restriction over the fire has been lifted as of today.

Minimal fire activity is expected due to weather conditions. The chance for rain will increase late in the week.