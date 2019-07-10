Texoma woman in need of prosthetic arm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- One Texoma woman, who lost her arm following a car accident where she was not wearing her seat belt properly, is hoping her experience will be an eye-opener for many.

Sommer Walsh said she is using this tragedy to find value, meaning and purpose out of life’s difficulties.

Never in a million years did Sommer Walsh think she would be relearning how to do many day-to-day activities such as pinning up her hair or tying her shoelace, yet she is doing just that after a tragic car accident earlier this year.

“Everyone fell asleep [and] the car flipped and it took my arm off at the scene, I’m glad I don’t remember what it felt like or looked like,” Walsh said.

Walsh admitted that she was not wearing her seat belt correctly. It was unlatched and resting over her shoulder leaving, according to her therapist, a very short residual limb.

Usually, that would be right above the elbow or a little below the shoulder but that is not so in her case.

“Whenever you’re talking about a prosthesis, there has to be something there for it to attach to so you can use the muscles around the limb that you still have to control it, and with her, because it’s so short she has limited options there,” Occupational Therapist Landry Lemon said.

Walsh has received sponsored cared from the North Texas Rehab Center funded by the community through annual fundraisers for therapy.

“The majority of our programs have those opportunities for people who need them who don’t have insurance or some other financial hardships that they can come in and apply for those sponsorships,” North Texas Rehab Center Director of Marketing and Development Ashley Sims said.

With everyone by her side, Walsh is determined to turn her hardship into a positive tale and driving force to accomplish many goals such as completing her bachelor degree in business and advocate for individuals with disabilities.

“I was lucky enough to live, God wanted me here for something so I need to use this to my advantage,” Walsh said.

Walsh still has not raised all the funds needed for her prosthetic arm and needs your help.

To help Sommer Walsh fund her prosthetic arm, contact her here.