Texomans giddy-up, head out to Kay Yeager for Ranch Round-Up Rodeo

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Ranch Round-up rodeo is underway at Kay Yeager Coliseum with fun for the whole family.

The event is a large fundraiser for the North Texas Rehabilitation Center.

Friday. Texomans enjoyed arena events with ranch bronc riding, calf doctoring, team branding, team penning, and wild cow milking.

Rodeo participants are from 10 Texas ranches all over the state and must compete in all five events to be considered for the team championship.

“Its not your typical rodeo, these are ranches that are coming out and showing, they’re showcasing their skills, things that they actually do on the ranch, you know everybody worries about the livestock, but this is what these guys do for a living, they want to take care of their animals and this is a great place for families to see that,” Texas Ranch Roundup Rangler Courtney Goodin said.

If anyone missed the round-up fun Friday, don’t worry. There is plenty to enjoy Saturday.

