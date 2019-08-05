Texomans react to El Paso, Dayton shooting

TEXOMA (KFDX/ KJTL) — In the wake of the two deadly shootings, people across the nation and world are reacting, including right here in Texoma.

Though Texoma isn’t very close to El Paso or Dayton, the mass shootings aren’t far from Texoman’s minds.

“A lot of people, the family involved, the friends and all of us as a nation have to really search our souls and wonder how this could happen,” St. Benedict Orthodox Church priest Father Peter Kavanaugh said.

“So many people in America today are condemning these acts of hate and acts of violence, but I feel like in the same post, in the same sentences that we’re condemning these acts of hate, we’re spewing hate and creating more division within our country,” Wichita Falls resident Jeremy Curry said.

From gun reform to a change in the way Americans treat one another, a common belief is this has to stop.

“Something’s gotta give, at some point, we have to compromise and somebody’s gonna have to give up something,” Lawton resident Jonathan Moots said.

“We need to really really get our act together and start treating people like human beings instead of numbers and worrying about who’s gonna become president next or any of that kind of stupid stuff,” retired Air Force member Michael Merrill said.

It’s on the minds of Texomans, it could happen anywhere.

“In this wonderful little place we have, this little nook, somebody could just walk in here and start shooting us all but you know if it happens, I’m gonna do all I can to stop it,” Merrill said.

“I think that we’re getting more and more used to this as a common incident,” Father Kavanaugh said.

“This type of thing is happening more and more and we have to take a stand you know, we have to take a stand and it starts with you and it starts with me,” Curry said.

The message is clear, Texomans believe something has to change, whether it be in Washington or in the hearts of Americans.