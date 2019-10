WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Motorcycle riders will ride Saturday to benefit a man who died while unloading fuel in Windthorst in September.

Sandan Foster left behind a wife and child, and on Saturday at 10 a.m, there will be a benefit ride to raise money for his family.

The last bike out is at 10:30 and will return at 1:30 p.m.The ride starts and ends at P2 on Lamar Street.

It’s $25 for a single rider and 40 for a couple.