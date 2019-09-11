Texomans show support, raise funds for Sept. 11 Memorial Fund through 5K

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 250 people in our community showed their support and helped make sure we never forget that happened 18 years ago by running a 5K.

Sheppard Non-Commission Officer Academy officials hosted the event that started at 7:30 a.m. and began with words from Mayor Stephen Santellana and a moment of silence.

Though entry in the race was free, event hosts managed to raise around $300 in shirt sales to help raise funds for the 9/11 Memorial Fund, which helps sustain the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

“It means a lot because, you know, just remembering the day that it happened,” professional military educational instructor Christina Williams said. “I was in high school, so to be able to not only remember those who gave their lives but to those of us who continue to decide to serve afterwards in such an emotional, uncertain time, it means a great deal to us. We love to put this on every year.”

Even though the race may be over the Sheppard Non-Commission Officer Academy is still encouraging people to help donate to the 9/11 Memorial Fund.