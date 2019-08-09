Texomans take advantage of tax-free weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With only a few weeks left of summer, back to school shoppers are taking advantage of tax-free weekend in the state of Texas.

However, many can’t help but be reminded of last Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

Safety is in the back of the minds of many during this sales tax holiday weekend as folks take advantage of budget-friendly items from backpacks and clothing to shoes.

“I think that it’s so great especially with people trying to provide for their families in such a hard time like now,” Wichita Falls resident Grady Turner said.

Turner is among the thousands of Texans taking advantage of this year’s tax-free weekend.

“With three boys at home not only do I have to buy clothes but we have to buy other things, we have to have toys, and I’m sure there are parents like that all across the country that need that type of assistance, and I’m really grateful for the government for allowing that to happen for us,” Turner said.

During this annual sales tax holiday, consumers can buy clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks tax-free as long it is below $100.

JCPenney general manager Kathleen Lauck said many people don’t always know what is eligible.

“All clothing of course, shirts pants jackets, but also a lot of people may not realize it can also include socks, underwear, undershirts, ties, belts,” Lauck said.

And with back to school shopping underway some bargain hunters, like Turner, are being especially cautious, following the recent tragedies in El Paso and Dayton Ohio.

Lauck said customers and employees’ safety is her top priority.

“Wichita Falls is a nice small town but that can happen to anybody, anywhere you just have to be prayed up and you have to be aware of your surroundings,” Turner said.

“JCPenney always follows procedures and safety guidelines and we have specific procedures that we follow for any security precautions,” Lauck said.

Over the next few days, customers are being encouraged to shop until they drop.

The state controller said Texans will save more than $102 million over the course of this weekend.

Tax-free weekend ends on midnight Sunday, follow this link to see qualifying items.