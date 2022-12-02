WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A robbery suspect who was placed on Friday’s, Dec. 2, 2022, Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List is back in jail.

Payne

Billy Payne, 64, is jailed on a $100,000 bond for an alleged aggravated robbery in March, 2019.

A warrant for his arrest was issued last month when he failed to show for a court hearing. It’s the second time he has been rearrested after not showing a court date.

In June, 2020 he was arrested when he failed to show up for his scheduled plea on the robbery charge. He was free at that time on a $35,000 bond.

He said when he turned around Payne began waving a knife and said “Bring in on.”

The victim said he told Payne to go get a job if he needed money and got in his car and called police.

Police said when they arrived Payne was still there holding the knife. Jail records show that Payne has 50 arrests.

In March of 2019 police said Payne went up to a man in King’s Food on 9th Street asking for money, and the man told him he did not speak English. He said Payne followed him out and pulled a knife and told him, “You have a car so you have money.”

