WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Texoma Women’s Business Council hosts meetings once a month to allow female-led businesses to offer advice, and strategies, and learn new business expertise.

Thursday, September, 14, 2023, they were able to showcase their business and expand to new markets. “Most of our lady members are ladies and they don’t have necessarily brick and mortar shops. and so this gives them a way to reach a different audience, and give the customer a different, say,” Zoe Bell-Kanapaux said. The expo held businesses of all kinds. Some included juice bars, spicy candies, research clinics, authors, and bracelet makers. Zoe Bell-Kanapaux, a starting author, used the event to promote her books and other knick-knacks she sells.

“The main thing for me is the exposure I’ve had a lot of content since I put out my books They might not want to buy something yet, so they get my business card and I talk to them in person and they start reading it online,” Bell-Kanapaux said. “That’s really great and just getting this exposure even if a single person has a life and it’s amazing exposure for me and I really appreciate it so much,” Bell-Kanapaux said. While currently, her books are not prominent in Wichita Falls, she hopes doing events will allow her to expand her self-published library. Zoe is a young entrepreneur, but she is not the only young businesswoman there. Two girls still in grade school joined to sell bracelets. The Adams sisters are four weeks into their business but are already seeing that this is something they want to do long-term. In their short tenure, they note the biggest thing they learned is to be prepared.

To check out the business click the link. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084188142100