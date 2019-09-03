The 6th annual boots and badges blood drive

News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — The 6th annual boots and badges blood drive is right around the corner. This will be the third year the event honors Lauren Landavazo.

Lauren was taken from this community three years ago when she and her friend Makayla were shot while walking home together from school.

The blood drive is just one way her legacy is honored. The blood drive will take place on Friday, Sept. 6 from noon until 6 p.m. at Faith Masonic Lodge located on 3503 Kemp Blvd.

A photo Id is required to donate and blood donors will receive a limited edition Boots and Badges t-shirt while supplies last, and a Whataburger coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit sandwich.

If you would like to honor her memory by giving the gift of life, contact Dave Yonts at 940-867-7649 to schedule an appointment and obtain further information on the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Tarrifs lobster industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tarrifs lobster industry"

CBD for pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "CBD for pets"

At home dialysis

Thumbnail for the video titled "At home dialysis"

Storm love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm love"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-3-19"

Billy Brown plea

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billy Brown plea"

Olney amputee dove hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olney amputee dove hunt"

Kmart and Sears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kmart and Sears"

real estate

Thumbnail for the video titled "real estate"

MSU student job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU student job fair"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News