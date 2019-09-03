(KFDX/KJTL) — The 6th annual boots and badges blood drive is right around the corner. This will be the third year the event honors Lauren Landavazo.

Lauren was taken from this community three years ago when she and her friend Makayla were shot while walking home together from school.

The blood drive is just one way her legacy is honored. The blood drive will take place on Friday, Sept. 6 from noon until 6 p.m. at Faith Masonic Lodge located on 3503 Kemp Blvd.

A photo Id is required to donate and blood donors will receive a limited edition Boots and Badges t-shirt while supplies last, and a Whataburger coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit sandwich.

If you would like to honor her memory by giving the gift of life, contact Dave Yonts at 940-867-7649 to schedule an appointment and obtain further information on the event.