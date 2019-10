WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A long-standing Wichita Falls eatery has closed its door after new management took over last year.

The Chicken Box on 9th street closed last week.

According to owner Akeem smith, his wife Tawana, and he were presented with a better out of state opportunity.

In a Facebook post, Smith thanked his patrons for their support.