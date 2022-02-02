WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls is gearing up to help keep the roadways clear during the winter storm.

Wichita Falls Director of Public Works, Russell Schreiber said the city will have five snowplows pushing the snow off the road once it begins to accumulate. City employees are also working around the clock to keep the roads as safe as possible.

He said the city has a plan in place when determining coverage at certain times, which will help make this task more efficient and safe for employees and community members.

“We have a plow map that we follow if you will where we prioritize the roadways so when the snow begins to fall,” Schreiber said. “We have priority one, two, and three roadways and we’ve got a plan for how we attack those with the minimal amount of snowplows that we do have.”

Schreiber said city employees will also lay ice chat on the roadways to create a skid-resistant surface allowing drivers to stop and go easier at intersections. He also said this won’t melt the ice or diminish the dangers of driving in icy conditions so it is still important to drive safely and cautiously.