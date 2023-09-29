WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 41 provides valuable assistance to veterans and their families.

The DAV provides free, professional assistance to more than one million veterans every year by connecting them to the benefits (healthcare, disability, employment, education, and financial resources) they have earned through military service.

During a Chapter 41 meeting surrounding healthcare, transportation, and loans, a state veteran’s land board member answered questions that covered new policies about gaining loans for housing and land improvements.

If you missed the meeting and would like to learn how to apply for low-interest loans available to you, call 1-800-252-vets.