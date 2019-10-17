The Disney+ dream job: one company will pay you to watch 30 Disney movies and shows in 30 days

News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — Just in time for the launch of Disney Plus – one company will pay you to watch Disney movies.

No need to wish upon a star because reviews.org has the perfect job for you.

The company is searching for the diamond in the rough of Disney fans to watch 30 Disney movies or full TV episodes in 30 days.

The company promises to pay the world’s biggest Disney fan $1,000 and provide them with a themed movie- watching kit, plus a free year’s subscription to Disney plus.

Applicants must be 18 or older, eligible to work in the U.S., as swift as a coursing river and have all the force of a great typhoon.

To submit your Disney+ Reviewer Application, look through Terms and Conditions, and find out more, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"

Get paid to watch 30 disney movies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get paid to watch 30 disney movies"

No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting"

High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs"

Texoma Brick heads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Brick heads"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19"

Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally"

Insurance fraud plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Insurance fraud plead"

Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift"

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs."

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News