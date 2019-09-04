The Fan-brella

Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s an invention Texoma needs when the mercury reaches triple digits.It’s basically a parasol, but it does more than just block sunlight.

The “fan-brella” emits mist from a water bottle and a fan.

People who tried the product said the mist cools them down in the summer heat.

It operates on 4-AA batteries for up to about 5 hours. The price is about $56, each.

A PR person from the store in Tokyo that sells the umbrella said the product has been a big hit this summer.

He said the store wants to manufacture a compact, foldable version in time for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

