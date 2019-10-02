The FDA and DEA have issued joint warning letters to website operators illegally marketing and selling opioids

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration have issued joint warning letters to several website operators illegally marketing and selling opioids.

Tuesday, the FDA and DEA announced that they sent warnings to four online networks, operating a total of 10 websites.

The letters call for the website operators to immediately stop illegally selling the opioids to consumers in the United States.

Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die from opioid overdoses, according to the national institute on drug abuse.

