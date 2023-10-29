WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Very cold temperatures behind a passing cold will be prevalent by early morning Monday. Morning lows across Texoma will primarily be hovering right at or below freezing, while wind chills will be in the low to mid 20’s. As the graphic shows below, a freeze warning is in effect across most of Texoma from midnight tonight (Sunday) until Monday at 9am. High temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 40’s for Monday while lows will drop Monday night into the mid 20’s through the overnight hours.

As a strong ridge of high pressure builds into the plains, cold air will continue to filter in during the next couple of days; however, temperatures will begin to warm back into the 70’s and we head into the end of the week and weekend. Expect few clouds throughout the week and plenty of sunshine!