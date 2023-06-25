WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The heat wave continues across Texoma through this coming workweek. However, there is a glimpse of hope as we head into next weekend!

In the meantime, keep your body hydrated and make sure you are eating well-balanced meals in order to avoid any kind of heat related injury. It’s important to be able to distinguish the type of heat casualty if, by chance, you are near a suffering victim, and it’s also good to know, so you can avoid it!

Heat Casualty Graphic

This coming workweek and the early part of next weekend will continue to see highs and lows reach well above average. However, at this time, a weak cold front is expected to move into the area by late week into the weekend, slowly dropping temperatures. Though, it won’t necessarily

“feel” cool, high temperatures should be in the low to mid 90’s, while lows are expected to be in the low to mid 70’s.