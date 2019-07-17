The Kitchen to launch Ani-Meals program July 25

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kitchen is launching a new program to help feed our community’s furry friends.

Starting Thursday, July 25, Meals on Wheels recipients with pets will be eligible for the new Ani-Meals program.

The Kitchen said years ago, they discovered that a lot of their recipients were not all eating of their nutritious meal but actually sharing it with their pets.

They said our seniors desperately need the full nutritional value of their meals, and that many of the meals are not healthy for pets.

If you would like to make a donation to the program, call Lisa Williams, Director of Special Programs at The Kitchen 940-873-0356 or email LWilliams@thekitchenwf.org.

The cost to feed a pet for one month is $15.

