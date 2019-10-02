Breaking News
The Lake Wichita Boardwalk project is one step closer to being complete

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A $1.5 million project is one step closer to being complete after city council approved expenditures of the Wichita Falls 4b budget to include funding up to $186,000 during their regular meeting.

The 4b board approved $186,000 for the lake Wichita committee to help finish the lake Wichita boardwalk project last Tuesday after their contract pricing came in higher than expected.

Councilors also approved the award bid and contract for the construction of the boardwalk project to Trinity Hughes construction in the amount of $592,000.

