The latest: 10 dead after plane crash at Addison Airport

(ADDISON, TX)-

UPDATE: Federal investigators have released new details in that deadly plane crash in Addison.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the crew commented on a problem with the left engine just seconds before the private plane crashed into a hanger Sunday killing all ten people on board.



The pilot comments were heard on the cockpit voice recorder that was recovered from the wreckage.



The Vice Chairman of the NTSB said the crew was cleared for takeoff about a minute before the recording ended.



For now, crews are sifting through debris at the crash site while gathering videos and witness testimony to determine the cause of the crash.



It’s not clear whether the pilot or the co-pilot was flying the plane at the time of the crash.



A preliminary report is expected to be released by the NTSB in two weeks.



A factual report plus a determined cause of the crash won’t be available for another year or so.

—————————-

Original story: Images from the scene detail the horror of the crash.

Witnesses said the twin-engine Beechcraft was struggling to leave the runway, veering left and ripping through a hanger.

The two pilots and all eight passengers on board died.

In an email to students and faculty John Paul the Second High School identified four of those on board:

Among those on board was Alice Maritato from the class of 2022, her brother Dylan, their mother Ornella Ellard, and step-father Brian Ellard.

And Jones Lang LaSalle, a Dallas commercial real estate broker has confirmed Steve Thelen and his wife Gina died in the crash as well.

NTSB investigators are pouring through the wreckage now..

Investigators are focused on a number of factors including the pilot’s experience, the condition of the aircraft, the weather, and communications with the tower.

“This is just a fact-gathering stage,” Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said. “I would suspect that possibly within two weeks we’ll have a preliminary report.”

A now fractured community struggles to say goodbye.