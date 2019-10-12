Breaking News
UPDATE: Lawton stabbing suspect arrested and victim identified

The Latest: 4 killed at illegal gambling site in Brooklyn

News
Posted: / Updated:

NYPD investigates the scene of a shooting in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Authorities responded to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. and found four men dead in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn at an address that corresponds to a private social club according to an online map of the street. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting in Brooklyn (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Police say four people were killed and three others wounded inside an illegal gambling site in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday. NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea said at a briefing Saturday that two firearms have been recovered and more may be found.

Shea said the victims range in age from 32 to 49 years old. Two may live out of state and the rest live in neighborhoods throughout Brooklyn.

Police said that there have been no complaints in the last few years at this site in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

No arrests have been made. Police say the information is preliminary.

Shea said it was too early to tell if it was a gambling dispute, a robbery or some other motive.

___

9:10 a.m.

Police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.

An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn at an address that corresponds to a private social club on an online map of the street.

But police couldn’t immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

Crime-scene tape surrounded the building Saturday morning and investigators in white jumpsuits could be seen going in and out.

No arrests have been made. Police say the information is preliminary.

___

8:10 a.m.

New York City police say four people have been killed in a shooting in Brooklyn that also injured three others.

An NYPD spokesman says police responding to a call about shots fired just before 7 a.m. Saturday found four men dead at the scene. A woman and two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting took place at 74 Utica Avenue, in the Weeksville neighborhood of Brooklyn. That address corresponded to a private social club on an online map of the street, but police couldn’t immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

No arrests have been made. Police said the information is preliminary, and didn’t provide further details.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma authors celebrate National Indie Author's Day"

Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls"

Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overnight Fortnite at Game Time Wichita Falls"

Archer City community members leave a permanent mark on town's mystery mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archer City community members leave a permanent mark on town's mystery mural"

Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Museum honors Arthur Bea as Legend of North Texas"

What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—Turo"

Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third defendant in cold case murder sentenced after 6 years"

WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF man sentenced to prison in human trafficking case"

Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder McDaniel one year after death"

Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clay Co. Purchases Wells Fargo, Headline: Clay County to purchase Wells Fargo building"

Man gets probation in death of young mother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man gets probation in death of young mother"

Family remembers Wilder one year after death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family remembers Wilder one year after death"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News