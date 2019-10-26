The Latest: Russian spokeswoman blames US attitudes

News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Aug. 17, 2018, file photo provided by the Alexandria (Va.) Detention Center shows Maria Butina. The Russian gun rights activist who admitted being a secret agent for the Kremlin and trying to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups while Donald Trump rose to power has been released from federal prison according to a statement Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which says it has taken custody of Butina. She’s expected to return to Russia now that she’s finished her 18-month sentence. (Alexandria Detention Center via AP, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Latest on the deportation of a convicted Russian agent from the U.S. (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman says Maria Butina, who returned to Moscow on Saturday after serving a sentence in the United States for being a covert agent, is a victim of entrenched anti-Russian attitudes.

“This is what, unfortunately, the previous U.S. administration started — trying to destroy the bilateral relationship,” Maria Zakharova told reporters at Sheremetyevo airport after Butina arrived.

Since the election of President Donald Trump, Russian officials have consistently blamed troubled relations on so-called “Russophobia” carried over from the administration of President Barack Obama.

Butina, 30, admitted that she and a former Russian lawmaker worked to leverage contacts in the National Rifle Association to pursue back channels to American conservatives.

“She really did no harm to anybody. She’s just a girl, she’s just a young woman. She tried to invest her youth, if you wish, her gift, her talent, into people-to-people contacts,” Zakharova said.

___

12:25 p.m.

Maria Butina, convicted in the United States for acting as a covert agent for Russia, has arrived in Moscow a day after being released from detention.

In brief comments to journalists in the arrivals area of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Saturday, Butina expressed “great thanks” to those who had supported her since her arrest in July 2018.

Butina, a former American University graduate student, pleaded guilty last December to conspiring to act as an unregistered agent for Russia. She admitted that she and a former Russian lawmaker worked to leverage contacts in the National Rifle Association to pursue back channels to American conservatives. 

___

11:55 a.m.

A flight bringing convicted Russian agent Maria Butina from the United States has landed in Moscow.

The Aeroflot plane from Miami touched down Saturday at Sheremetyevo airport shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to the airport’s online arrivals board.

Butina, a gun rights activist who sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups and promote Russia’s agenda around the time that Donald Trump rose to power, was released Friday from a low-security facility in Florida. She had been in custody since her arrest in July 2018.

The former American University graduate student pleaded guilty last December to conspiring to act as an unregistered agent for Russia. She admitted that she and a former Russian lawmaker worked to leverage contacts in the National Rifle Association to pursue back channels to American conservatives.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day–Gigwalk"

Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett man pleads guilty to child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth"

One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs

Thumbnail for the video titled "One sentenced to prison following charge for printing fake IDs"

Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives deferred sentence of community service after attacking woman with crowbar"

STUDENTS AT FT. BELKNAP

Thumbnail for the video titled "STUDENTS AT FT. BELKNAP"

ACISD CAREER FAIR

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACISD CAREER FAIR"

HEMP CONFERENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "HEMP CONFERENCE"

SECOND SAMS EMBEZZLER

Thumbnail for the video titled "SECOND SAMS EMBEZZLER"

THIRD BURK ROBBERY SENTENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "THIRD BURK ROBBERY SENTENCE"

DESTINY DUNBAR SENTENCE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DESTINY DUNBAR SENTENCE"

Ryan Braiser prepares for a day with the Thunderbirds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Braiser prepares for a day with the Thunderbirds"

Optimus Prime visits Fain Elementary, assembles in WF for Comic Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimus Prime visits Fain Elementary, assembles in WF for Comic Expo"