The Latest: Dutch navy ships in Bahamas hurricane aftermath

Beaufort Police Officer Curtis Resor, left, and Sgt. Micheal Stepehens check a sailboat for occupants in Beaufort, N.C. after Hurricane Dorian passed the North Carolina coast on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Dorian howled over North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday — a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas — flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out.
HIGH ROCK, Bahamas (AP) — The Latest on hurricane aftermath in the Bahamas (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

Two Dutch navy ships have arrived in the Bahamas to help with the relief operation after the region was devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

The Defense Ministry says that around 550 military personnel who arrived Wednesday on board the ships Snellius and Johan de Witt will deliver aid to residents on Abaco island.

The Johan de Witt is a transport ship that uses landing craft to bring supplies to shore, while the Snellius surveys underwater damage and obstacles in a first step to clearing access to ports and harbors on Abaco.

The ships also are carrying building materials, food and water that can be flown in by helicopters.

The official death toll in the Bahamas stands at 50. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said he expects the number to significantly increase.

12:15 a.m.

Bahamians are beginning to tackle a daunting cleanup a week after Hurricane Dorian devastated the archipelago’s northern islands.

Residents sift through debris hunting for prized possessions as they prepare to rebuild from one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in history.

People are piling up wreckage. Some are burning ruined clothes.

A preliminary report estimates Dorian caused a total of some $7 billion in damage, although the government of the Bahamas has not yet offered any figures.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

