The latest: Odessa mass shooting

(ODESSA)—Investigators were originally collecting evidence from more than 15 crime scenes right now and they’re down to two.



The suspect made rambling phone calls to authorities before and during the shooting.

“There was a disagreement and again, he was terminated from employment,” Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said.

Odessa police chief Michael Gerke said after 36-year-old Seth Ator was fired from his job at an oilfield service company Saturday, he and his employer both called 911.

“Basically they were complaining on each other,” Gerke said.

Minutes after calling the FBI’s national tip line, the suspect was pulled over on an unrelated traffic violation.

“There’s a lot of rambling statements on incoherent subjects,” FBI Specialist Christopher Combs said.

He then traveled down the interstate on his shooting rampage.

“He was on a long spiral of going down. He didn’t wake up Saturday morning and then walk into his company and then it happened,” Combs said.

Speaking about active shooters in general, FBI special agent in charge Christopher Combs said there are very few instances where people reach out to seek help for those they’re concerned about.

“We really need the public’s help to reach out to us when they see people on that downward spiral when they may be on that road to violence.”

“there’s a way to break that path, I really do believe that,” Combs said.

The Odessa Police Chief said they’re still unclear where the suspect obtained his rifle. However, we know at some point, he failed a background check in the national system.

Investigators said they expect to finish gathering physical evidence from the remaining crime scenes by Tuesday.