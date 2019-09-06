The Latest: US adds just 130K jobs, boosted by Census hiring

News

by: CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the August jobs report (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

U.S. employers added a modest 130,000 jobs in August, a sign that global economic weakness and President Donald Trump’s trade war with China may have begun to slow hiring.

The job gains were lifted by the temporary hiring of 25,000 government workers for the 2020 Census. Excluding all government hiring, businesses added 96,000 jobs, the fewest since May.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate remained 3.7%, near the lowest level in five decades, for the third straight month. The rate was flat for a positive reason: Americans surged into the workforce, lifting the proportion of adults working or looking for work to its highest level since February.

Job gains have averaged 150,000 a month for the past six months, down from 223,000 for all of last year.

___

12:01 a.m.

U.S. employers are expected to have hired at another healthy pace in August, a trend that could power the economy through a rough patch stemming from a global slowdown and the Trump administration’s trade war with China.

Economists have forecast that businesses and governments added 160,000 jobs last month, nearly the same as July’s 164,000 gain. That pace is more than enough to keep up with population growth and over time could reduce the unemployment rate, now near a 50-year low of 3.7%, even further.

The rate of job creation is significant because at a time when the economy is slowing, additional steady hiring — and higher pay — would fuel consumer spending, the primary driver of growth. Unlike consumers, many businesses have slowed their spending and delayed expansion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: Facebook Dating

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Facebook Dating"

Mom needs help finding her 15-year-old daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mom needs help finding her 15-year-old daughter"

Lakeside City firefighters take extra steps to honor 9/11 first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeside City firefighters take extra steps to honor 9/11 first responders"

OHP Troopers investigate Garvin Co. fatality, WF man dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "OHP Troopers investigate Garvin Co. fatality, WF man dead"

Graham community members react to shooting, stand-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Graham community members react to shooting, stand-off"

Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petrolia CISD officials educate parents on vape pens after modified vape goes viral"

Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton mayor responds to council member's felony embezzlement charge"

WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF firefighters honored, fire station decommissioned in ceremony"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF woman in need after service dog dies in fire"

QHS opens coffee bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "QHS opens coffee bar"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 9-6-19"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News