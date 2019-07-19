“The Lion King” returns

(NBC News) Disney’s live-action update of “The Lion King” roars into theaters this weekend.

Director Jon Favreau took on the Disney classic, knowing the 1994 animated film and the new version had to exist in a delicate balance.

“We wanted to make sure we honored what everybody expected, and then also add something new,” Favreau says.

The cast was already familiar with the original source material.

“It’s really fun to be a part of a movie that you’ve known your entire life,” says Donald Glover.

Glover takes the lead in this version, not only voicing the character “Simba,” but also singing songs he knows by heart.

“I didn’t have to learn any lines. I didn’t have to learn the words to the songs,” he says.

For more click here.