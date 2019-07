The new tv spot trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King” has been released, and people on social media seem to be very excited.



It will hit theaters on July 19 and advanced tickets are now available.

Beyonce, Seth Rogan, and Donald Glover are just a few of the big names featured in the film.



Glover is the voice of Simba and Beyoncé is the voice of Nala.



James Earl Jones will portray Mufasa in the live-action film, just like he did in the animated version back in 1994.