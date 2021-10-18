The most popular Halloween costumes you can buy online now

This year, Americans are projected to spend about $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes alone.

Which Halloween costume you can buy online is best?

How the year’s most popular Halloween costumes are chosen usually depends on a few different factors. What movies are currently out? What shows have become breakout hits? But don’t think your costume has to be at the forefront of pop culture either. If you’re looking for something classic and timeless there will always be recognizable Halloween staples that never go out of style. The most important thing to ask yourself is how much time are you willing to put into your costume. If you want your outfit ready-made without requiring additional accessories then that limits your options to what stores are putting out. With that in mind, here are the most popular Halloween costumes that you can buy online right now.

Most popular Halloween costumes for babies

ORIENTAL CHERRY Baby Halloween Sandwich Blanket Costume with Hat

This cute little Subway sandwich costume is made for babies who are still too small to do much moving around. It comes with a sandwich wrapper blanket plus a lettuce, tomato and onion hat all at a great price.

Sold by Amazon

Carter’s Little Ladybug Baby Halloween Costume

This three-piece ladybug costume comes with a red long-sleeved shirt, black and white tights and a red hooded vest. The vest features ladybug spots with antennae on the hood and attached shimmering wings on the back.

Sold by Kohl’s

Carter’s Little Unicorn Baby Halloween Costume

Here is a 3-piece unicorn costume that includes a purple long-sleeve shirt, white tights and a purple hooded zip-up vest. The vest has a white belly and a shimmering blue/purple horn on the hood.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Fun World Unisex Baby Monkey Costume

This two-piece costume features an attached tail and a hood with ears. The booties slip on separately, complete with a gripping material on the soles to prevent your baby from sliding on hard floors.

Sold by Amazon

Carter’s Little Avocado Baby Halloween Costume

This three-piece costume comes with a white long-sleeve shirt, green and white striped leggings and a green avocado zip-up vest. The vest has great detailing with an avocado pit on the front and a fun stem and leaf hood.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Rubie’s Baby Star Wars “The Mandalorian” The Child Costume

This adorable costume comes with a robe with built-in green hands plus a green “Baby Yoda” hat with cute large ears. This item is 100% polyester and hand-wash only.

Sold by Amazon

Most popular Halloween costumes for kids

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” Raya’s Adventure Outfit Costume

This costume from the popular Disney film comes with Raya’s outfit from the movie. It features a detailed yellow and green jumpsuit plus a brown vest and red cloak.

Sold by Kohl’s

Rubie’s DC Comics Batman Costume

Available in two children’s sizes, this Batman suit comes with a mask, cape and even shoe covers. Images of Batman’s utility belt and bat logo are both printed directly onto the suit itself.

Sold by Amazon

Spooktacular Creations Fairytale Witch Costume

This black and purple witch’s costume includes a heavily detailed belted long-sleeve dress with plenty of ruffles and a cute witch’s hat. It is 100% polyester and comes available in four sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Rubie’s Super DC Heroes Wonder Woman Child’s Costume

This costume comes as a dress with an attached belt and cape. Pull-on boot covers, wrist gauntlets and the iconic Wonder Woman tiara headpiece also come with this DC-inspired costume.

Sold by Amazon

Melissa & Doug Astronaut Costume Set

This set features an astronaut jumpsuit and silver gloves plus a silver and gold soft removable helmet to complete the look. There’s also a reusable name badge your child can personalize on their own.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Rubie’s Star Wars “The Mandalorian” Beskar Armor Children’s Costume

Here is a complete Mandalorian costume featuring the toughest armor in the galaxy. It includes a padded jumpsuit and cape, plus a thin mask and boot tops to cover your child’s feet.

Sold by Amazon

Most popular Halloween costumes for adults

For G and PL Halloween Women’s Wednesday Addams Dress

With a live-action “The Addams Family” reboot in the works, Wednesday Adams is about to come back in a big way, making this costume an excellent choice. This black dress has long sleeves, a flared hem and crisp white collar. If you don’t have dark hair, consider getting a braided wig to complete the look.

Sold by Amazon

LuckB Superhero Spiderman Spandex Costume

This incredibly realistic blue and red Spiderman costume is 100% Spandex and comes with a detachable matching mask. No webbing included.

Sold by Amazon

Rubie’s Women’s “Suicide Squad” Harley Quinn Costume

Here is a Harley Quinn costume inspired by her iconic look from the original “Suicide Squad” film. It comes with her signature red and blue jacket with an attached shirt. Complete the look with black pants and face paint (not included).

Sold by Amazon

Rubie’s “The Dark Knight” Trilogy Adult Batman Costume

Batman is a pretty classic Halloween costume and this one comes with all the extras. It features a suit with padded chest and shoulders plus a mask, cape, molded gold utility belt and boot tops.

Sold by Amazon

Rubie’s Grand Heritage Pennywise

Terrify your friends and family with this Pennywise costume from Stephen King’s “It.” The costume includes the full detailed clown outfit plus a creepy clown mask with attached hair so you won’t have to bother painting your face or getting a wig.

Sold by Amazon

Xianli “WandaVision” Wanda Maximoff Halloween Cosplay Costume

Go all out with this “WandaVision” Scarlet Witch costume. The full outfit comes in a wide array of sizes and includes a cloak, top, trousers, gloves, girdle and headset.

Sold by Amazon

